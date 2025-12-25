/Who was Korean queen Heo Hwang-ok? Ayodhya unveils bronze statue of Indian-origin princess ‘Suriratna’

India's Ayodhya has unveiled a bronze statue of a Korean Queen named Heo Hwang-ok. This was in honour of the people who think they descend from her. In South Korea, it is believed that Adyodhya is not just related to mythology but is also the birthplace of the Princess Suriratna. As per their belief, she sailed to Korea around 48 AD and married King Kim Suro. He was the founder of the ancient Gaya kingdom. The queen is known to carry the culture of India and the values of Buddhism.