/Who ruled the longest? Top 10 longest-lasting colonial empires in world history

Other than the British Empire, there were several nations and empires in the world's history that colonised other regions for prolonged periods of time. Some of these nations even fought with each other to capture the same region and ruled until they left or were forced to leave, like the British Empire.

Here is the list of the top 10 longest colonial countries in world history by years.

Belgium: 54 years

Belgium controlled several territories for almost 54 years, principally the Belgian Congo (modern DR Congo) from 1908 to 1960, Ruanda-Urundi (modern Rwanda and Burundi) from 1922 to 1962, and Lado Enclave (modern Central Equatoria province in South Sudan) from 1894 to 1910.

Sweden: 240 years

The Great Power era was the period in Swedish history during which Sweden became a European great power in the 17th and 18th centuries, exercising territorial control over much of the Baltic region. It colonised different nations for almost 240 years, from 1638 to 1878, covering New Sweden (USA), Ghana (Africa), and the Caribbean.

Netherlands: 373 years

The Dutch Colonial Empire consisted of overseas territories and trading posts under some form of Dutch control from the early 17th to the late 20th centuries. It includes Dutch chartered companies, primarily the Dutch East India Company (1602–1799) and the Dutch West India Company (1621–1792), and was subsequently governed by the Dutch Republic (1581–1795) and the modern Kingdom of the Netherlands (1815–1975). The nation ruled across regions like Indonesia, Suriname, and the Caribbean.

Britain: 400 years

The British Empire, while at its peak, encompassed territories on every continent and lasted for over 400 years, beginning in the mid-16th century and ending with the handover of Hong Kong in 1997. It colonised India for almost 190 years. Other than India, it ruled Australia, Canada, Africa, and the Caribbean.

Denmark: 416 years

Danish overseas colonies and Dano-Norwegian colonies were the colonies that Denmark–Norway possessed from 1537 until 1953. The Danish colonies spanned four continents: Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America.

Russia/Soviet Union: 439 years

The Russian Empire was an empire that spanned most of northern Eurasia for 439 years from 1552 to 1991, covering Central Asia, Alaska, and the Eastern European region. Recently, 15 Soviet republics, including Russia, became independent countries after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

France: 446 years

Claiming Gaspé Bay from 1534 to the Independence of Vanuatu in 1980 marked a total of 446 years of colonisation by France. The main region that France has ruled is North & West Africa, Indochina and the Caribbean.

Spain: 484 years

The Spanish Empire, referred to as the Hispanic Monarchy or the Catholic Monarchy, was a colonial empire that existed between 1492 and 1976. In coexistence with the Portuguese Empire, it led in the European Age of Discovery. The empire has achieved a global scale, controlling vast portions of Africa, the Americas, various islands in Asia and Oceania, as well as territory in other parts of Europe.

Portugal: 584 years

The Portuguese Empire was a major colonial power alongside the Spanish Empire, which was active from 1415 to 1999. It expanded across the globe, establishing control over large regions covering Brazil, Angola, Mozambique, Goa, and Macau. It was one of the most influential empires of the early modern era.

Ottoman Empire: 623 years