Who is George Santos & why did he flee pro-Trump protests? Know about his myriad controversies

Republican Representative George Santos is making headlines after appearing outside the Manhattan courthouse to join the rally in support of former President Donald Trump. However, he left shortly after he was heckled by anti-Trump protestors and media personnel. He called the unfolding drama “media chaos” after he was forced to clear out within 30 minutes of his arrival.

Who is George Santos?

George Santos is a Trump loyalist, who is supporting the former president amidst the allegations that he illegally paid off a porn star to hide his alleged affair before the 2020 elections. Santos recently wrote on Twitter that “the weaponized justice system is going after conservatives with political bias.”

Santos is a Republican representative for New York's 3rd congressional district. He was elected to Congress in 2022. His Congressional election campaign soon fell prey to an investigative report by the New York Times which revealed Santos misrepresented various aspects of his career.

Myriad controversies surrounding George Santos

Following the big revelation by NY Times, Santos acknowledged "embellishing" his resume, but new information about his background keeps coming to light. Santos misrepresented his employment at Goldman Sachs to a Seattle judge in 2017 during a bail hearing for a "family friend," but he has since confessed he never had a direct employment relationship with the investment company.

He was also questioned by the U.S. Secret Service in 2017 as part of an investigation into international credit card fraud. Although, his link to the case is still unknown and he was not named a suspect in the investigation.

Federal and state investigators are looking into his finances, including how his 2022 congressional campaign was funded, how long he worked for a company that allegedly ran a Ponzi scam, and how he allegedly helped a pet charity pretend to raise money for a dying veteran's dog. Santos has refuted any misconduct in all of these cases.