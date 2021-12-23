When Santa fell in love...: This Christmas ad by Norwegian postal service is heartwarming - Watch

It's the Christmas season — a season of joy, a season of merriment, a season of being with loved ones and celebrating the good things... also a season of Christmas adverts, which are more or less like an annual tradition across the world with brands releasing ads with emotional and sweets messages.

Recently, Norway's state-owned postal service Posten released a heartwarming Christmas ad that went viral in no time.

In the ad, Santa Claus can be seen striking up a romance with a man called Harry.

Posten is marking 50 years since Norway decriminalised same-sex relationships.

IN PICS | Green Christmas 2021 Gift Guide: From organic gourmet boxes to eco-friendly goodies

"This year it's all about love - highlighting the fact that 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Norway," Posten said in a statement.

"In addition to showing the flexibility of our services, we want to put it in a socially relevant setting," it said.

In the wholesome ad, it shows that Santa Claus and Harry have built a bond after meeting on Christmas over a number of years.

However, they are unable to spend time together because of Santa's busy schedule.

But finally, Santa is free as Norway's Posten services helped with the deliveries of gifts and the two are finally able to spend time together.

And they kiss in the final scene.

Watch the video here:

"We wanted to celebrate the 50-year anniversary since the abolition of a law prohibiting same-sex relationships," said Monica Solberg, Posten's marketing director.

"The magnitude of response took us a bit by surprise. We expected a reaction, but not to such an extent," she added.

"Everyone should feel welcome, seen, heard, and included. This year's Christmas ad embraces this," it said.

See some reactions to the ad here: