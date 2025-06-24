/What is Exploding lake? Know the tragic tale of Lake Nyos

Disasters be they natural or human-made can be unpredictable. It can strike without warning and it highlights the importance of always being alert and being prepared with resilience. Various stories of volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, tycoons, or tsunamis have time and again emphasized how impactful it can be at a large scale affecting the planet. However, one phenomenon termed as 'Exploding lake' which occurred in the 1980s in Cameroon turned into a deadly disaster and gave scientists around the world more insight into this issue.

What is Exploding Lake?

An exploding lake is basically a liminic eruption, a very rare type of natural disaster in which CO2 (Carbon dioxide) suddenly erupts from deep lake water, forming a gas cloud, that is capable of asphyxiating wildlife, livestock, and humans. Such activity that occurs in lakes is referred to as limnically active lakes or exploding lakes.

In history, two such cases have been observed. The first recorded incident had occurred in Cameroon at Lake Monoun in 1984 which caused asphyxiation and death of 37 people living nearby. While, the second eruption occurred at Lake Nyos in 1986, the deadliest one, killing around 1700 people and 3000 livestock.

The Tragic Tale of Lake Nyos

Lake Nyos is a crater lake in the Northwest region of Cameroon, located in the northwest of Yaoundé, the capital. Nyos is a deep lake on an inactive volcano in the Oku volcanic plain along the Cameroon line of volcanic activity. Basically, a pocket of magma lies beneath the lake and leaks carbon dioxide into the water, changing it into carbonic acid.

In 1986, Lake Nyos emitted a large cloud of carbon dioxide which suffocated more than 1700 people and 3000 livestock in nearby towns and villages. Not only on human beings, the disaster also struck an impact on aquatic life as well, leading to a major loss of biodiversity.