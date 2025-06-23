Explained: What's with the 'syringe attacks' on public in France?

France police have detained 12 suspects after 145 people were targeted in "syringe attacks". On Saturday (Jun 21), millions of people took to the streets in the evening to participate in this year's 'Fête de la Musique,' with authorities reporting "unprecedented crowds" in Paris. However, this year's beloved annual street music festival turned unsettling after dozens of festival goers reported being pricked with syringes in crowded public spaces. This has prompted a nationwide investigation and a wave of arrests. Here's what we know so far about the "syringe attacks".

What happened?

According to French authorities, 145 people across the country said they were stabbed or pricked with needles during Saturday night's festivities.

The Fête de la Musique draws millions into the streets each June to celebrate live music. This year, officials reported a sharp spike in disturbing reports from attendees.

The victims of these "syringe attacks" included both men and women. In Paris, at least 13 cases were recorded, including a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man who reported feeling unwell after being stabbed in separate incidents.

Were drugs involved?

At this stage, officials haven’t confirmed whether the syringe attacks involved date drugs or substances like GHB or Rohypnol — used by predators to incapacitate and rape victims.

Some individuals were taken to the hospital for toxicology tests, said the interior ministry, but no public toxicology results had been released at the time this report was published.

As per AFP, ahead of the festival, social media posts had circulated calling for women to be targeted, which hints at the possibility that at least some attacks may have been premeditated.

Who was arrested?

So far, twelve people have been arrested across France in connection with the attacks. Among them, four suspects in Angoulême — a city in the southwest — are believed to have targeted around 50 victims, reports AFP citing police sources.

Outside of the syringe-related cases, more than 370 people were arrested nationwide during the festival for various offences, including nearly 90 people in Paris.

Was anyone seriously hurt?

None of the victims of the "syringe attacks" are being reported as being seriously hurt. However, outside of that, 14 people were seriously injured during the night's celebrations.

One of the most concerning cases involved a 17-year-old who was found on the street with stab wounds to the lower abdomen and was hospitalised.