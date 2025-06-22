/‘WW3’ memes flood social media after US strikes Iran’s nuclear sites, Internet says 'let Ronaldo win World Cup first'

After the United States launched a precise attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities — Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan on early Sunday, social media flooded with World War III or World War 3 memes. As several world leaders and defence experts evaluating the wider geopolitical impact, people are turning to voice their concerns on social media humour to cope with their anxiety.

As per the report in Associated Press (AP), the attack indicates the US formally entering into conflict, siding with Israel in response to weaken the nuclear capabilities of the Iran. Hence, the strikes are seen as one of the major escalations in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

While experts debated the possibility of escalation, the phrase "World War III" began trending on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) soon after the news of the attack.

A user said on X, “Went to movies for 2 hours in a theatre with no service just to walk out and find World War III is in motion.”

Another netizen wrote on X," Me finding out we’re getting World War III before GTA 6."

“Don't start World War 3 now, let Ronaldo win the World Cup first,” a user also said.

Hitting out at Trump jokingly, another netizen added, “BREAKING: US LAUNCHES ATTACK AGAINST IRANIAN NUCLEAR SITES Please give him the Credit.”

Following the US' strike on Iran, the country's Atomic Energy Organisation has confirmed the strikes took place but showed its firm determination to continue the nuclear project, adding that it “will not be stopped.” True to a plot-armour narrative, their underground sites might have been struck, but they claim the programme is still operational.

