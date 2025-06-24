/Man tricks Cartier, Tiffany staff, pockets $600,000 worth of jewellery in New York and Korea

A jewel thief who stole $260,000 in diamonds from Tiffany & Co. and Cartier in a year through trickery has pleaded guilty to the crime in New York. He was wanted by the Interpol for the thefts which he carried out in broad daylight, escaping the sight of everyone present at the stores. Yaorong Wan easily replaced expensive jewellery with fake ones, and pocketed stuff, leaving without ever being noticed. Manhattan District Attorney’s office alleged that the 50-year-old went to Tiffany’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York in March 2024 and switched a diamond ring worth US$225,000 for a fake one. At the Cartier shop in Hudson Yard, he took off with a US$24,000 ring.

The DA's office said that Wan has been wanted for a jewellery theft in South Korea. He has also committed similar acts in New Jersey, California and Florida. An Interpol arrest warrant is out in his name. In Korea, he stole $330,000 diamond jewellery. He could be sentenced to nine years in prison next month.

“New York is a global fashion capital, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to keep ‘mom-and-pop shops’ and high-end retailers alike safe,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. Wan's modus operandi was to appear like any other customer. He did not attract any suspicion and acted like he was in the store to buy jewellery. He asked the salespeople to show him things. While they were in the process of picking out items, Wan quickly implemented his plan and switched out a real platinum-mounted ring for a cubic zirconia replica. He quickly left the store without buying anything.