Kristen Fischer, a US woman living in New Delhi, has shared her love for Indian food by serving her children wholesome meals. Since moving to India three years ago, Kristen has made Indian dishes a regular part of her family’s diet.

Kristen’s love for Indian food

Kristen reflected on how much her kids have grown to love Indian food. She shared, "Now it is all they eat and recognise." She loves that her children are enjoying healthy, vegetarian meals and asked her followers for more meal ideas, saying, “What should I make for them next?”

Breakfast: Plain Parathas with Dahi

Kristen starts her day by making plain Parathas with Dahi for her kids. She shared that it's their favourite breakfast, and the children enjoy it every morning, and to keep her kids hydrated, Kristen gives them coconut water, a refreshing and healthy drink. She emphasised how important it is to keep her kids refreshed throughout the day.

Lunch: Rajma Chawal

For lunch, Kristen prepares Rajma Chawal, a popular comfort food in India. Her kids love it, and Kristen proudly shared that they finish every bite. For a snack, Kristen gives her kids Roasted Makhana, a nutritious and light treat. She said her children always enjoy it as a healthy snack option.

Dinner: Pav Bhaji

Kristen wraps up the day by serving her kids Pav Bhaji, a favourite Mumbai street food. She mentioned that the bread (pav) is the part her kids enjoy the most.