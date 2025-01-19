

The famous British rock band Coldplay returned to India after a nine-year hiatus. For many of the band's Indian fans, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see their favourite band perform live. Out of millions of fans, some lucky ones managed to secure concert tickets. However, one fan, despite having tickets, missed the concert - and ironically, it was because her house help accidentally threw them away.

Coldplay kick-started the Indian leg of their Music of the Spheres world tour on Saturday (Jan 18) in India from Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Coldplay concert tickets go into trash

A woman named Prachi Singh has shared her ordeal. Taking to her Instagram handle, Prachi explained how she and her husband were set to leave for the concert when they found the tickets were missing. A few minutes later, the couple learned that the precious tickets were somewhere in the trash.

The clip showed Prachi standing near the garbage truck, where a few sanitation workers were looking for the tickets.

Sharing the clip, Singh wrote in the caption, "Yess so this disaster happened 🤦🏻‍♀️🥲 Yesterday we got two coldplay tickets and they were kept in a wrapper on dining table. Today we got ready, driver was waiting and while leaving we couldn’t find the bands and our maid said ki woh toh safai mai phek diye 🥲😂 The building guys were so sweet to actually check all the garbage which was thrown today. It’s ok guysss aaj kismat mai nahi tha jaana 🫠.''

She also tagged the band's Instagram handle, asking for two tickets.

The video has been shared widely across the internet, garnering a wave of reactions from the fans.

One Instagram user commented, ''Saw your maid with her boyfriend at the concert... 😂.''

Another user questioned about the soft copies of the tickets, ''@prachisingh2202 Prachi ji u must be having a soft copy of the concert tickets 🙌.''

Coldplay concert in Mumbai

Chris Martin and his band members, including guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion, gave truly an unforgettable night with their electrifying performance.

During the first night of their concert, the band performed on their hit tracks such as ''Paradise'', ''Viva La Vida'', ''Adventure of a Lifetime'' and ''Yellow.''