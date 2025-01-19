

Coldplay kicked off their tour in India on Saturday (Jan 19), and the band gave their fans an unforgettable night.

The much-awaited Mumbai concert was held at DY Patil Stadium and saw an electrifying performance by the lead singer Chris Martin and other band members. Apart from setting the stage on fire with their performance of their hit songs, Martin enthralled the audience with his flawless Hindi. However, the highlight came when he read out ‘Jai Shree Ram’ out of a placard.

Not only ''Jai Shree Ram'', Martin wooed his fans when he said ‘Shukriya’ in Hindi after performing his song. All these unusual moments and gestures garnered huge cheers from the crowd.

Several videos of the band's frontman reading the placards have gone viral across the internet.



Watch the viral videos here:

Another unmissable moment of the night came when Chris called a young fan onstage fulfilling his wish to sing Everglow with the British singer.

In the clip that has gone viral, Chris reads out the poster, "I manifested this moment. I'm ready for it. Can I play Everglow with you?"

Responding to the card, Chris said, "We will sing together, okay?" Later, the singer and the young boy sang the song together, garnering a huge cheer from the crowd.

During the concert that was part of their Music of Spheres tour, Martin and other band members, including guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion sang some of their hit tracks, including ''Paradise'', ''Viva La Vida'', ''Adventure of a Lifetime'' and ''Yellow.''

The band will perform in Mumbai on Sunday (Jan 19) and Tuesday (Jan 21). Post Mumbai, the band will perform in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.