

Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson is using every minute of her time in India. A day after she landed in the South Asian country, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was spotted at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Coldplay's Chris Martin and bandmates arrived in India on January 16 for their highly-anticipated concert. But what caught everyone's attention was a surprise appearance by Martin's girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, at the airport. The rare public outing of the couple squashed months-long breakup rumors.

Dakota Johnson visits Siddhivinayak Temple

A day after visiting the Shiva temple with Martin, the actress was spotted at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple.

She was accompanied by Bollywood actresses Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Oberoi. For the temple outing, the Madame Web actress was dressed in an ethnic blue outfit with an orange dupatta.

Several videos and photos of Dakota's outing have gone viral.

In one clip, Sonali can be seen guiding Dakota as they step out of the temple guarded by security personnel.

Dakota and Chris at Babulnath Temple

On Friday (Jan 16), Dakota and Chris offered prayers at the renowned Babulnath Temple. In several videos, the two were seen talking to people as they sought blessings from Lord Shiva.

For the spiritual outing, Chris and Dakota were dressed in traditional outfits. The singer wore a sky blue kurta. Meanwhile, Dakota wore a printed co-ord set. She covered her head with a dupatta.

In one viral video, the 35-year-old actress is seen whispering her wish in the ears of Nandi, the sacred bull.

More about Coldplay concert

As part of their 'Music of the Spheres' tour. British band Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai at DY Patil Sports Stadium: January 18, January 19, and January 21, followed by Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.