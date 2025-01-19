A man, Anil, tragically lost his life when his car caught fire on Saturday night in Delhi's Ghazipur area near Baba Banquet Hall. Anil, a resident of Nawada, was out distributing invitations for his wedding scheduled for February 14. The cause of the fire remains unknown, with visuals from the scene showing the charred remains of a Wagon R car.

Advertisment

VIDEO | Car catches fire on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghazipur. More details awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/pV1yCMLGcl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read |FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati over remarks on 'Indian state'

Here's what the family said

Anil’s elder brother, Sumit, recounted that Anil had left in the afternoon to distribute wedding cards but failed to return by evening. Concerned, the family contacted him, but his phone was switched off.

Advertisment

Also Read | Separated by LA wildfires, a happy reunion for some pets, owners

Sumit said, "He went out in the afternoon to distribute his wedding invitation cards. When he didn’t return by late evening, we tried calling him, but his phone was switched off. Around 11-11:30 PM, the police informed us about an accident, saying Anil was in the hospital."

Also Read | Are you charging 'Woman Tax' from your husband? This British woman does. Know what it is

Brother-in-law's statement

Yogesh, Anil’s prospective brother-in-law, revealed that Anil was to marry his sister, and their wedding was just a few days away. "Anil was to marry my sister on February 14...We got to know about his death last night. We still don't know how the car caught fire," he said, expressing shock over the incident.

Also Read | LA wildfires: This house survived raging flames; only to be knocked down by landslide

Investigation underway

The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the fire.