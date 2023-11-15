Watch: Small plane skids off runway and hits a moving car in Texas

A small propeller plane veered off the runway while landing at an airport in Texas and then collided with a moving car on a road nearby, thereby injuring one person.

A clip shared on social media X showed the exact moment the plane breached the fence during its emergency landing as it bounced and skidded onto a road before colliding with a white sedan.

The incident occurred at the Aero Country Airport in McKinney, a suburb approximately 35 miles north of Dallas. Just took this vid! Repost with credit. #aviation #crash #texas pic.twitter.com/LfUxXIsiuD — Jack Schneider (@jacks_jets) November 11, 2023 × 'Flight was going too fast'

"I saw the airplane coming down the runway quickly I knew that he wasn't gonna have time to stop," Jack Schneider, who witnessed and captured the whole incident, told local news broadcaster WFAA-TV on Saturday.

"It was clearly going too fast, the tyres were smoking."

So far, it has not been revealed as to what caused the accident.

According to reports, the car driver suffered minor injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital, while the two people in the plane escaped unhurt.

FAA announces investigation

The McKinney Fire Department, in a statement, said that paramedics evaluated all three patients at the scene and transported the car's driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

Also read | There may have been a second Big Bang, new study claims

Local reports said that the single-engine Lancair IV-P also lost a wheel during the accident.

The McKinney Fire Department said that the flight had originated in Midland, a Texas oilpatch city 330 miles (531 kilometers) west of Dallas.