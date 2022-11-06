Watch | Parrot steals journalist's earpod during live leaves netizens laughing

A parrot grabbed a Chilean reporter's earpod in a humorous incident captured live on camera during the shoot as the journalist was discussing the increasing crime and security in Santiago, Chile.

Nicolas Krumm was live on air for the Chilevision channel addressing the rise in local robberies, a parrot then flew by him and perched on his shoulder and astonished him by removing his earpod. Funny isn't it? Well, scroll below to view the actual video and enjoy laughing.

The video above clearly demonstrates that as the Krumm was live-reporting, the parrot came and flew with the earpod.

The earpod was eventually discovered after the parrot dropped it, the local media reported.

During the scene, when the parrot perched on Krumm's shoulders, as seen in the video, he began smiling and signalling to the cameraman. The bird immediately went two steps to his right and removed the earpod so fast.

Being one of the strangest things to have happened, many netizens are raving about the incident.

Despite being in Spanish and being a language barrier, the video is being shared widely globally across all social media platforms. People are praising the video and leaving humorous comments.

One said, "Oh that is so funny. Thanks, Son." While another user commented, "He is been hit by, he is been struck by a smooth criminal."

(With inputs from agencies)

