Reports: Rare cast of Princess Diana’s left hand up for auction

A life-size cast of the late Princess Diana's hand that was placed up for sale is anticipated to fetch up to 40,000 pounds ($46,046). The wedding band is seen on the plaster cast of Princess Diana's left hand. The 24-centimeter-long cast, which will be auctioned off at Reeman Dansie, will be.

Oscar Nemon, a well-known Croatian sculptor, created the mould just before he passed away in 1985. His final sitter was Princess Diana. Other royals like Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother, and Prince Philip were depicted in sculptures in Oscar Nemon's portfolio.

Diana's wedding band is depicted in her cast, which was created at St. James Palace in London.

The artwork was described as "extremely rare and believed unique" by the auction house, while managing director of Reeman Dansie James Grinter described the cast as "delicate beauty."

"It has a wonderful presence actually," James Grinter told CNN. Before this, the life case belonged to Oscar Nemon's assistant, sculptor Karin Churchill, the auction house said.

The right hand of former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill cast in life-size by Oscar Nemon will also be auctioned off. It might sell for as much as 7,000 pounds ($8,049).

(With inputs from agencies)

