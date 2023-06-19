WATCH | Massive scuffle breaks out in Noida restaurant over service charge, staff gets punched

A violent scuffle broke out between family and staff members of a restaurant in Noida over the service charge which was included in the bill. The video of the violent clash was shared on the social media platform.

The fight broke out at Float by Duty-Free in Spectrum Mall on Sunday. The video was recorded by people who witnessed the scuffle and it went viral after it was shared on social media. In the video, the family members are seen fighting with the bouncers of the restaurant, who are also hurling abuse at them.

In the video, the restaurant staff are seen being dragged and punched by a group of people. The staff members are in return pushing the people away and trying to defend themselves. Some women are also seen caught in the fight. Fight erupted between customers and staff in Noida’s Spectrum mall after restaurant levied ₹970 service charges



As per tweets posted by one of the family members, they were abused by a few staff members. The tweets stated that 30 people were involved in the scuffle, and all of them were associated with the restaurant. Levying service charges sole discretion of restaurant DCP of Noida Zone Harish Chandra said that fight broke out after the bill, which had a service charge included in it, was given to the family. "The fight broke out over a service charge. We have identified the accused and are following the process of law. We will ensure that those who resorted to violence are arrested," said Chandra. Sector 113 police station has registered the case.

"Earlier there was a misconception among some people that restaurants cannot levy service charges. However, a court order has ruled that restaurants can impose service charges as long as they make it clear to customers," Khera said while speaking to PTI.

"If the service charge is mentioned on the menu card, it means that the customer is aware of it and they have the choice to walk out if they do not agree with the condition," he stated.

