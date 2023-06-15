Netflix is launching its first ever pop-up restaurant!

Netflix users and food enthusiasts are in for a treat in Los Angeles. The mega streaming platform is set to launch its first-ever pop-up restaurant, 'Netflix Bites', at the Short Stories Hotel on 115 S. Fairfax Ave from June 30 onwards. The exclusive dining experience will allow fans to savour dishes inspired by their favourite culinary shows which have been streamed on Netflix. It’s the best of both worlds, of sorts.

The pop-up restaurant will have a line-up of some of the most famous celebrity chefs from Netflix series such as Chef's Table, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, and Chef's Table: Pizza. Notable names including Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Rodney Scott, Ming Tsai, Ann Kim, Nadiya Hussain, Jacques Torres, and Andrew Zimmern will be present, tantalising our taste buds with their expertise.



The pop-up restaurant is an attempt to bridge the gap between world-famous culinary shows and the actual tangible experience of eating these delicacies. The menu has been curated keeping in mind the delivery of an immersive screen-to-table experience.



In addition to the delectable dishes, the restaurant is a heaven for alcohol connoisseurs. Famous mixologists like Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O'Brien, and Kate Gerwin, known for their appearances on Drink Masters, will make custom cocktails to complement the gastronomic offerings.

Josh Simon, the Vice President of Consumer Products at Netflix, shared his excitement, highlighting the essence of the 'Netflix Bites' eating experience. He emphasized the goal of creating an immersive setting where foodies and binge-watchers can truly indulge in their favourite culinary shows. Simon shared his excitement in collaborating with the celebrity chefs who will bring Netflix’s vision to life.

In the past, Netflix has held similar immersive experience events like The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, Stranger Things: The Experience, and Money Heist: The Experience. The pop-up restaurant is the latest addition to Netflix's list of live experiences. Netflix Bites promises to be an unforgettable adventure for avid viewers of the streaming platform, offering a unique opportunity to taste the creations of renowned chefs and bring their crafted flavours to the diverse LA audience.

