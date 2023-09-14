Watch: Kim Jong Un gets his chair examined for ‘radiation’ ahead of talks with Putin

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un allegedly got his chair thoroughly examined and tested for radiation ahead of the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A video of the incident has emerged on social media, showing an official firmly wiping Kim’s chair as part of the protocol designed to keep the ‘supreme’ leader safe.

Russia🚨 North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's chair was reportedly thoroughly examined and tested for radiation by his security officials ahead of talks with Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/DFAGe6TzrC — OSINT Updates (@OsintUpdates) September 13, 2023 ×

As per media reports, the chair was also checked to ensure it would carry Kim’s weight, who is believed to be over 140 kg.

Shortly after the checks were done, Putin and Kim sat together to put up a strong face against the West and show support for Russia’s ‘sacred fight’ against Ukraine.

Kim ‘refused’ to travel on a plane

The highly precarious leader of North Korea is also believed to have refused to take a plane to travel to the Far East region of Russia, and instead opted for a luxurious train to embark on his first foreign visit since 2019.

UK media reported that this was because Kim felt ‘unsafe’ in Russian skies as one tourist plane crash-landed in the same region a few days back.

Putin shows his private car to Kim

Reuters reported Thursday that ahead of their summit on Wednesday (Sept 13), Putin and Kim inspected the space launch facilities of the modern Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East.

Watch: North Korea fires two ballistic missile ahead of Kim Jong Un-Vladimir Putin meet

Later, they strolled towards Putin's presidential Aurus limousine parked in the driveway.

North Korea's KCNA news agency said on Thursday "Putin showed his private car to Kim Jong Un before having a warm talk".

The Aurus Senat limousine was developed by the Russian state automotive institute known by its acronym NAMI.