Watch: 'Insane' Italian stunt pilot zips past tunnels in Turkey, enters Guinness Book of World Records

WION Web Team
Turkey Published: Sep 08, 2021, 02:39 PM(IST)

Italian stunt pilot Dario Costa flies through tunnels in Turkey (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) Photograph:( Others )

Story highlights

Italian stunt pilot Dario Costa travelled through two tunnels sending his fans into a frenzy on social media as he entered the Guinness Book of World Records

In a daring act, an Italian stunt pilot Dario Costa took his aeroplane through two tunnels in Istanbul, Turkey ensuring his feat entered the Guinness Book of World Records.

The top class act broke the longest aeroplane flight taken through a tunnel. The distance totalled by Costa's plane was 1,730 meters. Costa's pane whizzed past the two tunnels with ease.

People on social media applauded the stunning feat as the plane travelled through Çatalca tunnels outside Istanbul. 

The video of the incredible feat went viral on social media. 

After the daredevil act, Dario Costa said,“I'd never flown in a tunnel in my life – nobody had ever done it – so there was a big question mark in my head whether everything would go as we expected. It was a big relief, of course, but big, big happiness was the main emotion. For me, it’s another dream come true.”

