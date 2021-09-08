Watch: 'Insane' Italian stunt pilot zips past tunnels in Turkey, enters Guinness Book of World Records

In a daring act, an Italian stunt pilot Dario Costa took his aeroplane through two tunnels in Istanbul, Turkey ensuring his feat entered the Guinness Book of World Records.

The top class act broke the longest aeroplane flight taken through a tunnel. The distance totalled by Costa's plane was 1,730 meters. Costa's pane whizzed past the two tunnels with ease.

so Dario Costa just became the first person to fly a plane through TWO tunnels and we are literally speechless🤯 #givesyouwiiings #worldrecord pic.twitter.com/Uk3RFqeVPZ — Red Bull (@redbull) September 4, 2021 ×

People on social media applauded the stunning feat as the plane travelled through Çatalca tunnels outside Istanbul.

Dario Costa, an Italian stunt pilot, teamed up with Red Bull to become the 1st person ever to fly a plane through a tunnel.



Location: Istanbul, Turkey

Distance: 1.4 miles

Speed: 152mph



Only 4 meters were separating the wing tip & wall on each side 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NR1UZjobFE — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 4, 2021 ×

This is insane 🤯



Italian stunt pilot Dario Costa flew his specially modified Zivko Edge 540 race plane inside one of the dual Çatalca Tunnels on Turkey's Northern Marmara Highway.



Average speed: 245km/h (152mph)



pic.twitter.com/7V3pXlkJ7g — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) September 4, 2021 ×

The video of the incredible feat went viral on social media.

After the daredevil act, Dario Costa said,“I'd never flown in a tunnel in my life – nobody had ever done it – so there was a big question mark in my head whether everything would go as we expected. It was a big relief, of course, but big, big happiness was the main emotion. For me, it’s another dream come true.”

Social Media Courtesy: Twitter - @redbull

(With inputs from Agencies)