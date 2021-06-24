Watch | 'I haven't been paid': News anchor demands his salary on live TV in Zambia

A video of a Zambian news presenter on live television demanding his paycheck has gone viral.

On KBN TV News (Kenmark Broadcasting Network), he was reading out the top news articles when he made an unexpected claim on camera.

Kabinda Kalimina interrupted a live news broadcast to claim on-air that he hadn’t been paid by the news station.

"We are human beings, ladies and gentlemen, away from the news. We must be compensated. We haven't been paid at KBN, unfortunately "he said.

It was termed as "drunken behaviour" and a "one-night stunt of fame" by the news channel.

Kalimina has since refuted their claims that he was drunk and questioned how he could have been under the influence when he had presented earlier shows.

Kennedy K Mambwe, the CEO of KBN TV, released a statement on the channel’s Facebook page admonishing Kalimina’s actions.