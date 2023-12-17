Watch: Cringe alert! Snail seen moving in salad ordered from Swiggy

User Dhaval Singh took to social media platform X to share his experience with others and warn them.

He also shared a video from his X account, showing the snail resting on the vegetable salad that he ordered from local restaurant chain Leon Grill. Never ordering from @LeonGrill ever again!@SwiggyCares do whatever you can to ensure this shit doesn't happen to others...

Blr folks take note

Ughhhhh pic.twitter.com/iz9aCsJiW9 — Dhaval singh (@Dhavalsingh7) December 15, 2023 × "Never ordering from @LeonGrill ever again!" he wrote in his post, adding, "Swiggy, do whatever you can to ensure this sh*t doesn't happen to others... Bengaluru folks take note," he wrote on X.

Singh further revealed that he not only received the contaminated salad but his drink was faulty too.

Making things worse, he further claimed that his request to get a full refund was also declined by the app, allowing him only a partial refund.

However, Swiggy later offered Singh a full refund.

In a response to Singh’s post, Swiggy called the incident ‘terrible’.

The post generated much engagement on social media, with its comment box inundated with responses from users having faced similar hygiene issues.

"Swiggy should blacklist the restaurant ASAP ! I've also encountered food from this restaurant that was either reheated or spoiled," wrote one user. "No suprise to me. Happened already. Worst hygiene, care and responsibility," shared another.

The incident comes days after a woman shared a similar experience on social media after she ordered a bowl of chicken fried rice from another food delivery company Zomato.

The woman, also from Bengaluru, had claimed that her bowl contained a dead cockroach.

“Absolutely disgusted with my order! This is completely unacceptable and unhygienic. Need an immediate resolution,” she wrote in her post.