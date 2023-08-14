Watch | 'Crazy plane woman' releases apology video after viral ‘motherf–er is not real’ rant

Tiffany Gomas, the woman who went viral for her infamous "that motherfu**er is not real" rant aboard an American Airlines flight, has issued an apology video. Gomas, a marketing executive from Texas took to X, formerly known as Twitter and said it was time to address the controversy.

“Hi everyone, it’s me, Tiffany Gomas, probably better known as the ‘crazy plane lady,’ which is completely warranted,” said Gomas at the start of the nearly two-and-a-half-minute clip.

"First and foremost, I want to take full accountability for my actions. They were completely unacceptable. Distressed or not...I should have been in control of my emotions. And that was not the case," she said.

"We all have our bad moments, some far worse than others. And mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see multiple times," she added while controlling her tears.

Gomas also apologised to the people on the plane, especially the families with children, saying her use of 'profanities' was completely unnecessary.

“Sorry y’all. I hope that I can use this experience and do a little good in the world, and that is what I intend to do,” Gomas adds. “I hope that you guys can accept my apology and I can begin to move on with my life.”

Viral “Not real” woman has released an apology video pic.twitter.com/8IFjzqmJMA — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 13, 2023 ×

Her apology video comes nearly a week after she broke her silence and started giving media interviews. The Dallas native is seemingly looking to control the narrative as she has reposted the video on her YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts, after initially deleting them, according to Dailymail.com.

What happened in the viral video?

In the viral video, Gomas could be seen freaking out and urging the flight crew to let her off the flight, bound for Orlando from Dallas. Without citing a reason or giving any explanation, Gomas started yelling, much to the confusion and amusement of the travellers.

“I’m telling you, I’m getting the f–k off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f–k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it," she could be heard saying in the viral footage.

“I don’t give two f–ks, but I am telling you right now – that motherf–ker back there is NOT real," she said.

She warned the passengers that they could all stay on this plane and face whatever fate awaits them, or they have the option to follow her lead and exit.

"You can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to,” she added.

Last week, the authorities released the extended bodycam footage of her being escorted through the airport by law enforcement officers, where Gomas can be seen as flustered as she was on the plane.

(With inputs from agencies)