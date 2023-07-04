WATCH | Woman's fiery outburst on American Airlines flight over 'not real' passenger

A video is going viral on social media of a bizarre incident that unfolded at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in the US state of Texas. As per the footage that has generated curiosity amoung netizens, a woman passenger can be seen stealing the spotlight as she embarked on a profanity-laden tirade in the American Airlines flight cabin, as per New York Post.

As captured on camera, the woman passenger can be seen storming towards the exit, claiming that there was a reason behind her urgent departure. Her words echoed through the plane as she shouted, “I’m telling you, I’m getting the f–k off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f–k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it." The video of the incident was widely circulated on TikTok. A passenger who was 'not real' The passenger pointed her finger toward the back of the plane, insisting that the person causing her so much distress was lurking there.

“I don’t give two f–ks, but I am telling you right now – that motherf–ker back there is NOT real," she said.

As curiosity piqued, fellow travelers spun around in their seats, eager to catch a glimpse of the mysterious culprit. But this was not it.

Unfazed by the glances, the woman passenger continued her monologue.

She warned the passengers that they could all stay on this plane and face whatever fate awaits them, or they have the option to follow her lead and exit.

"You can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to,” she can be seen saying in the viral footage. With those bold words hanging in the air, she exited the cabin, leaving her fellow passengers confused.

A woman was filmed in distress aboard an American Airlines flight in Dallas



The clip was shared on TikTok on Sunday and has been pic.twitter.com/PL4nVhmGNM — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) July 4, 2023 × Interestingly, despite the woman's explosive outburst, it was claimed that she was not arrested.

The video's widespread circulation sparked a frenzy of reactions and comments from Twitter users, who couldn't resist chiming in on the bizarre episode.

It ignited a viral firestorm that quickly spread like wildfire across social media platforms. Later, the original video of this captivating saga was removed.

As the viral video continues to make waves, American Airlines did not make any comments regarding the incident. Twitterverse erupts with hilarious commentary With the video circulating like wildfire, Twitter users couldn't resist jumping into the conversation, adding their own witty remarks and humorous observations.

Unfortunately, the holiday rush has resulted in a wave of flight delays and cancellations, leaving desperate families stranded in airports overnight.