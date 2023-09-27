Watch | Chicago man violently attacked and mugged by two men in broad daylight

A 33-year-old man in Chicago was violently beaten and robbed by two men in broad daylight on Monday, September 25.

A CCTV footage recorded the whole incident. It showed the victim walking down a residential alleyway in Bucktown in the afternoon while eating a slice of pizza when two men ran up to him from behind and attacked him with a punch to his head. As soon as he fell next to the chain-link fence, the attackers began to rain blows on him with their fists and feet.

The victim screamed and tried to resist. However, the fight split across the alley. He managed to bring one of the attackers to the ground but the other began stomping him with his feet.

A car across the street blared its horn to warn and distract the attackers. Eventually, they snatched the victim's bag and cell phone and delivered a violent stomp before walking away calmly.

The witness in the car across the street told CBS News she stayed with the victim until the police arrived. Despite some bruising, the victim seemed okay.

Later, Chicago police informed the New York Post that they transported the victim to a hospital where he was in stable condition. They have assigned five investigators to the case. However, they haven't identified the suspects yet.

The savage attack is an example of the rampant crime in the city.

According to the data from Chicago Police Department, there was a 29 per cent rise in crime, including murder, sexual assault, robbery, theft and aggravated battery, so far this year, compared to 2022.

The data also mentioned that robberies in the city were up by 24 per cent in 2023 compared to last year. The city saw a staggering 54 per cent increase in major crime.

A day after the violent Bucktown robbery, the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee visited Chicago to hear the testimony on how developed policies have scorned the crime epidemic. The victims of violent crimes in the city, politicians and law enforcement agents testified in front of the committee.

"With all the policies and procedures put into place, officers find themselves with their hands tied behind their back," testified Carlos Yanez Jr., a retired Chicago cop who was shot four times during a traffic stop, and his partner, Ella French, was killed, WLS reported.

"Officers continue to lap up violent offenders, but we find them back on the street committing even more violent crimes, including murder," he added.

