London: 15-year-old girl stabbed to death on her way to school in bus

A 15-year-old schoolgirl has died after being stabbed to death on a bus in south London's Croydon on Wednesday (Sep 27) morning, according to reports.

The teenager was attacked on Wellesley Road outside the Whitgift shopping centre at around 8.30 am. According to Scotland Yard, despite a number of ambulance crews and police officers arriving on the scene shortly after the incident, she was pronounced dead at 9:21 am.

Images and videos going viral on X, formerly known as Twitter showed the Scotland Yard officers standing behind a cordon rather somberly. One of the officers could be seen holding up a towel while a paramedic carrying a medic bag crouches to the ground.

After the incident, Wellesley Road has been closed northbound from Whitgift Centre to St Michael's Road. According to reports, a suspect, who is believed to have known the victim has been arrested.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain commenting on the tragic incident said he was in contact with the family.

"Our immediate thoughts are with this young girl's family who are facing the most tragic of news. Our officers are with the girl's family to support them," said Brittain.

"I am in contact with the local community, who are clearly as concerned as we are about this tragic incident. I shall continue to update them throughout the day," he added.

Knife crime in London

Jason Perry, the mayor of Croydon released a statement in the aftermath, offering condolences to the teenager's family and local community.

"The council are in touch with the police and will fully support their investigations. Our whole community's thoughts are with the victim's family and friends," said Perry.

"I am devastated to hear that the teenage girl who was stabbed in the town centre this morning has tragically died."

Knife crime in London has become a major menace for the security authorities. According to shocking figures released by the Met, up until March this year, 12,786 knife offences were carried out in the capital over the 12 months. The total compares with a figure of 11,031 for the comparable period a year earlier and represents an increase of 16 per cent.

