Video: TV reporter struck by car during live broadcast, gets up, finishes job

A news reporter based in the United States grabbed attention when she finished the reporting despite being suddenly struck by a car during a live shot.

Immediately after the scary hit, the reporter named Tori Yorgey for NBC affiliate WSAZ of Huntington, West Virginia stood up and finished the reporting.

The incident happened when Yorgey was reporting live from Dunbar on the January 19th evening about a local water main break when a four-wheeler hit her from behind.

ALSO READ | Pakistan pilot refused to fly plane saying his shift ended. Was it necessary for safety?

After the collision, the reporter bumped into the camera and she fell into the nearby snow. She was heard saying: "Oh my god, I just got hit by a car, but I'm OK."

"I'm OK, you know, that's live TV for ya. It's all good," she added.

She even revealed that it was not the first time she was hit by a car while reporting the news. She said: "I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that."

She added. "I am so glad I'm OK!"

Watch the incident here: