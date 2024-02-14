India: Pet groomers arrested after their video of beating a dog goes viral

In India, a video circulating on social media has enraged people. In the viral video, two dog groomers can be seen assaulting a pet dog at a pet clinic in Thane, Maharashtra.

The two men, as per reports, have been arrested.

What happened?

The distressing footage, which went viral, shows the perpetrators punching and kicking the canine at the Vetic Pet Clinic, a facility renowned for its expertise in pet care and grooming. The dog has been identified as Tofu, a three-year-old Chow Chow.

Tofu, as seen in the video, was subjected to repeated blows to its face and body by a staff member, while another individual filmed the appalling act and also participated in the assault.

After the assault, the dog, visibly distressed, manages to escape and leaves the treatment area, only to be further subjected to mistreatment as one man kicks him.

After the assault, the dog, visibly distressed, manages to escape and leaves the treatment area, only to be further subjected to mistreatment as one man kicks him.

You can see the video here. Viewer discretion advised.

Outrage and condemnation poured on social media soon as the video went viral, prompting a response from animal rights advocates and concerned citizens, including notable figures from the Bollywood industry.

Action taken

Nilesh Bhange, a representative of the animal rights organisation PAWS, along with others, lodged a formal complaint with the authorities in response to the disturbing incident.

Nilesh Bhange, a representative of the animal rights organisation PAWS, along with others, lodged a formal complaint with the authorities in response to the disturbing incident.

Another organisation, Street Dogs of Bombay, which works for animal welfare, shared an update on social media confirming the arrest of the accused individuals and the current stable condition of Tofu.

"The owner of Tofu will be taking further action tomorrow morning (Wednesday). Regarding legal proceedings, the PFA team has indicated that IPC 429 (committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal) might not be applicable, so they are considering using the IT Act for the FIR."