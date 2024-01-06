Video of a ‘silent baraat’ goes viral, earns netizens’ praise

The groom's procession, known as the "baraat" in Hindi, is typically marked by dancing and loud music, but a video that has gone viral shows how the baraat was transformed into a silent celebration where everyone was seen wearing headphones and dancing to their "own" songs.

The viral video, making waves on Instagram, was shared by vlogger @shefoodie. She revealed that the wedding was near a cancer hospital.

The concept of the silent disco, where guests listen to music through personal devices to create a lively yet noise-free environment, served as inspiration for this creative take on the wedding procession.

In addition to providing endless entertainment, the silent 'baraat' is a thoughtful gesture for the surrounding community. Since the wedding was taking place close to a cancer hospital, it was deliberate to avoid any noise pollution that might interfere with the patient's ability to recover and sleep.

Also read |Unbelievable! Mumbai man recovers his lost Airpods in Goa with the help of X users

What is a silent disco?

A silent disco is a unique and contemporary social experience where participants listen to music through wireless headphones rather than traditional loudspeakers. In this immersive setting, individuals can choose from multiple channels playing different genres of music, allowing for a diverse and personalized auditory experience, it creates an amusing spectacle of people dancing to their chosen beats seemingly in silence.



Silent discos have gained popularity at festivals, events, and clubs, offering a dynamic and inclusive atmosphere where participants can switch between music channels, dance together and engage in conversation without the constraints of loud music. The phenomenon provides a novel way to enjoy music, fostering a sense of individuality and community simultaneously.

As the video gained viral momentum, netizens couldn’t help but cheer for this innovative twist and flooded the internet with support for the silent baraat.