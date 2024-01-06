Unbelievable! Mumbai man recovers his lost Airpods in Goa with the help of X users

We have heard that the advent of technology has created distances among people, which is mostly true, but there is another side to it as well. Technological advancements have also brought us closer in one way or the other. One such example was seen on X (formerly Twitter), where a group of active users helped a man find his Airpods which he lost while vacationing in Kerala.

Nikhil Jain, who goes by @niquotein on X, is a marketing professional from Mumbai who went on a vacation in Kerala. While wandering at a National Park, he lost his Airpod in a bus and couldn’t find it even after tracking it via the ‘Find and Lost Devices’ app. No point in guessing but it was a bunch of X users that came to his rescue and not the police.

Man found his lost Airpods in Goa with the help of X users

"The incident happened inside a national park in Kerala; I left my Airpod on a bus there. I waited for the bus to come back and realised that someone had taken them. There was no signal inside, so I had to leave the area to track the device. And when I finally did, it was already on the move and was in another national park about 40km from where I was. But the next day I could track it to a hotel nearby," Mr Jain told news agency PTI.

Jain stated that he later approached the hotel with the Kerala police, but they were unable to do much because the location did not pinpoint any specific room, and the hotel management refused to assist, citing client privilege, which seems fair.

Also Read | Tirupati Temple trust to distribute 100,000 laddoos for Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration

In the meantime, Jain was still keeping track of his Airpods and found that his device had now reached Goa, travelling through Mangalore. When it stayed there for a few days, he figured out that the person was from Goa only and started an X search. i recently lost my new airpods in kerala and this bitch ass person is travelling with it. the person is in south goa rn since 2 days, so i’m guessing they live there. does anyone here live around dr. alvaro de loyola furtado road, salcete, south goa? rt for reach, etc. pic.twitter.com/ltJyoF0fNZ — Nikhil (@niquotein) December 21, 2023 × On 21 December 2023, Jain (@niquotein) posted on X along with location information, "I recently lost my new Airpods in Kerala and this ** person is travelling with it. the person has been in South Goa for 2 days, so I'm guessing they live there. Does anyone here live around Dr Alvaro de Loyola Furtado Road in South Goa? rt for reach, etc (sic)."

The social media started its magic. Within minutes, user @ItsMeAshwin12 posted a picture of the house with the help of Google Street Map along with the message, "Airpods are in this house, Twitter, do ur thing and go get them (sic)."

Another user Edward Mascarenhas (@Kooledd) posted on 22 December 2023: "My relatives stay exactly there and I sent them the deets. They mentioned their neighbours did go to Kerala recently (sic)." He then followed it up with another post: "So they got in touch with them and they mentioned they'll drop it off at Margoa police station (sic)."

Also Read | Maldives jittery as ‘Lakshadweep’ remains top trend in India for second consecutive day

"By December 22 evening, the device was at Margoa police station," Jain told Press Trust of India. Jain said he then called the police station. "They confirmed that the device was indeed with them," added Jain.

Later, his Airpods were collected by a friend who was travelling to Goa for a few days, and he shared a picture holding the device: “CAN YOU BELEIVE IT!!?”