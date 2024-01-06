Delhi-NCR gripped by bone-chilling cold and thick fog, relief unlikely until 9th January

Below-average maximum temperatures were recorded in numerous parts of northern Indian, including Delhi on Friday. The region is expected to witness severe cold and chilly conditions on Saturday as well, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the weather conditions to prevail until January 9.

Citizens maneuvered through dense layers of fog as temperatures dropped on Friday morning, creating challenges for commuters.

Weather Outlook: Anticipating dense to very dense fog conditions

According to the IMD forecast, several regions in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan may experience dense to very dense fog and cold day to severe cold day conditions. Isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to witness dense fog.

On Friday, in Delhi, the weatherman reported a maximum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees below the normal range. While, the night temperature was recorded three degrees above normal at 9.4 degrees Celsius. Over the recent days, an extensive layer of fog has obscured sunlight in the national capital. Light winds have made matters worse.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 6th and 7th January.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the morning in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan on Saturday and dense fog in isolated pockets till January 8,” said IMD.



