Video | Mass fight breaks out in crowded London Tube

In a shocking incident, straight out of a Wrestlemania event, a violent mass fight broke out in London's underground Tube service. The horrifying videos of the incident show a man being dragged by a group of people while the train is stationary at the Old Street station.

The viral clip shows a bald man being pushed to the floor and dragged out of the coach. As the man attempts to defend himself, the other goons spray him with punches and kicks.

One of the attackers can be seen grabbing the shirt of the man, pulling his jacket and continuing the assault. Somehow, the victim manages to stand up and retaliate but quickly gets caught up in another fistfight. As the chaos ensues, the shocked passengers can be heard saying, "Enough, enough". Meanwhile on the London Underground... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙈👊 pic.twitter.com/NxK19U7o6C — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) January 28, 2024 × The brawl continues to intensify until a Transport for London (TFL) staff member intervenes. Even the staffer had to pull away as the attackers overwhelmed him.

British Transport Police (BTP) said they were aware of the incident and enquiries were ongoing. They have requested that anyone with information about the incident come forward to assist in the investigation.

"We are aware of this incident, and enquiries are ongoing. We urge anyone who was involved in this incident or saw it happening to contact us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 279 of 28/01/24," the BTP posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Previous instance

This is not the first instance when the London Tube has come under scrutiny for violence, In October last year, a three-year-old child was assaulted after his mother attempted to break up a fight on the platform at Redbridge station.

The child’s mum had tried to intervene in an argument between the woman and a man taking place on a Central Line train. One of the women responded by punching the victim, which caused the child to fall over.