UK: London underground turning into pickpocketing hub

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Since 2021, the number of pickpocket thefts on the London Underground has more than doubled, with the Central line experiencing the greatest increase. According to recent information from the British Transport Police, there were a record 7,899 pickpockets on the Underground in 2022. Furthermore, there were more than 1,200 such accidents last year on the Central line alone. According to British Transport Police, the Northern line came in second place with more than 1,100 thefts.

