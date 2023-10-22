London tube driver leads 'free Palestine' chant on train. Watch

A London underground tube driver is facing criticism after leading a chant of "Free, free Palestine" over the train's speaker system. The incident occurred during a pro-Palestinian demonstration where approximately 100,000 protesters gathered in support of Palestinian rights.

The incident came to the fore when journalist Ruby Lott-Lavigna shared footage of the event online. In the video, the driver of the Central line service could be heard leading the chant by saying, "Free, free," to which passengers responded with "Palestine." This chant is often heard at protests in support of the Palestinian cause, reported the Guardian.

London tube driver kicks off the chant 'Free, Free Palestine 🇵🇸' over the tannoy system in his train. Many thousands of people were using the tube system to get to the Free Palestine Protest . Much appreciated by the commuters in the carriage ! #Gaza_Genocide pic.twitter.com/fUCUpEWvzG — Akunjee 🖋 (@mohammedakunjee) October 21, 2023 × Paul Scully, the Minister for London, has criticised the Tube driver's actions.

Scully said: “At a time when there’s not enough emphasis on the difference between the horrific terrorist attacks by Hamas and the legitimate concerns of Palestinians in Gaza, it’s really important that Londoners don’t stoke the tension in our capital where Jews live peacefully alongside Muslims.

He called for a balanced approach, where informed protests have the potential to bring about positive change. However, he also cautioned against following trends or bandwagons, which can lead to divisions and fear within communities and pose safety threats to passengers travelling through crowded areas.

Scully urged the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and Transport for London to ensure that staff remain committed to their core duties of safely transporting passengers.

Tom Tugendhat, the UK's Security Minister, expressed his concerns on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the incident.

Investigation by British transport police

The British Transport Police (BTP) is taking the matter seriously and has launched an investigation. Assistant Chief Constable Sean O'Callaghan of the BTP confirmed their awareness of the video footage circulating on social media, which indicates that chants were led by the train driver in London. BTP is working in coordination with Transport for London to examine the incident and its implications.

