US: Detroit synagogue president found stabbed to death amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war

In the midst of the Israeli operation against Hamas in Gaza, Samantha Woll, the president of a Detroit synagogue board, was found dead on Saturday morning (Oct 21), with multiple stab wounds outside her home, as reported by CNN. The synagogue announced this news on Facebook, stating Woll's role as the board president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Downtown Detroit.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Samantha Woll, our Board President," the synagogue said, adding, "May her memory be a blessing."

As per CNN's report, the Detroit Police Department received a call on Saturday morning reporting an unresponsive woman lying on the ground. Upon their arrival at the scene, they discovered a "trail of blood" leading them to Woll's residence.

Woll was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities suspect that the crime occurred inside her home.

As of now, law enforcement has not determined the motive behind the killing. The case has been handed over to the homicide unit for further investigation, the report stated.

The FBI in Detroit has also expressed its commitment to assisting local law enforcement in the investigation of this crime.

"The FBI is aware of the incident, and we will assist the Detroit Police Department as requested," CNN quoted the FBI as saying in a statement.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Woll's death "has left a huge hole in the Detroit community."

Duggan said in a statement that just a few weeks back he and Woll were celebrating the newly revamped synagogue together. "It was a project she successfully led with great pride and enthusiasm," CNN quoted Duggan as saying.

"This entire city joins with her family and friends in mourning her tragic death," he added.

Also watch | Israel prepares for ground offensive Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also shared condolences in a post on Facebook, stating, "Sam was as kind a person as I've ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state, and country."

CNN reported that, as indicated in a post on US Representative Elissa Slotkin's social media page, Woll had previously collaborated with Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

Police warn against speculation

Police Chief James White urged "that everyone remain patient" while the investigation is underway despite "many unanswered questions."

"It is important that no conclusions be drawn until all of the available facts are reviewed," White said in a statement. "An update... will be forthcoming tomorrow."

(With inputs from agencies)