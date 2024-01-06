Video: Boeing plane's window blows off mid-air at over 16,000 ft; flight forced to make emergency landing

An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Oregon in the United States on Friday (Jan 5) shortly after a window and chunk of its fuselage blew out in mid-air.

A total of 174 passengers and six crew personnel were on board the flight. The airline said they are investigating the incident. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The Ontario-bound Boeing 737-9 MAX flight experienced the incident soon after departure. Following the incident, the passenger aircraft made and landed safely at Portland at 5:26 pm (local time).

"Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, experienced an incident this evening soon after departure. The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 174 guests and 6 crew members," the airline said.

The posts on social media showed a window and a portion of a side wall missing on the airplane, and oxygen masks deployed.

The flight reportedly faced severe depressurisation that caused the ejection of a large window section and an unoccupied seat. A child's shirt was seen ripped off due to the impact of the air at an altitude of 16,300 ft.

Alaska Airlines Forced to Make an Emergency Landing After Large Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air

A Forced emergency landing was made of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 at Portland International Airport on Friday night.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Boeing said that they were "working to gather more information" on the incident.