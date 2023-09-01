US woman creates world record with almost six feet long hair

The Guinness Book of World Records is full of so many unique records. Now, an American woman has won the Guinness World Record for having the longest female mullet.

For those who don't know, a mullet is a type of haircut in which hair is kept short in the front, sides and top, with extra length in the back.

How long is her mullet?

Tami Manis, from Tennessee, United States, has a mullet that is five feet and eight inches long (around 172.72 centimetres).

As per a report in Sky News, the Tennessee based nurse has been growing her hair for a whopping 33 years, hasn't had a haircut since the year 1990. She even remembers the last day she cut her hair, 9th February 1990 — she considers this date to be her mullet's birthday.

What inspired her to grow the mullet this long?

Manis says that inspired by a video by Til Tuesday called "Voices Carry" she first started growing her hair in the 80s. Initially, she grew a rat tail.

"The girl had a rattail and I really wanted one of those," she said. However, in November 1989, a barber convinced Tami to cut the rat tail.

She once again started to grow out her hair on 9the February 1990 and the rest is history.

"I went to get my hair cut at a barber shop and the guy really said that's not my hairstyle and not good on me, but I was like, 'Well, this is what I want.'"

Does the hairstyle cause friction in her professional and personal life?

Tami says that over the years, the mullet has many times been the topic of discussion among friends and family.

Many people remember her for years because of the world record mullet.

"The weirdest thing I find is that people remember me from years ago," said Tami. As per her, good genes are to thank for her amazing hair growth.