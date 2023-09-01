YouTuber Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse after malnourished kid found

Ruby Franke, a mother living in Utah and the woman who was running the now-defunct family YouTube channel 8 Passengers, was arrested on the charges of child abuse on Wednesday (August 30) after the officials found a malnourish child with duct tape on their extremities and open wounds.



Jodi Hildebrandt, the business partner of Franke, was also arrested by the police on the same charges. The two have been collaborating regularly on relationship and parenting advice videos for the life counselling service of Hildebrandt, ConneXions.



ConneXions has previously been criticised for its teachings on parenting, which include prioritising the "principles of truth" of the organisation over the children. In a press release on Thursday (August 31), the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department said that it received a report regarding a juvenile who was in need of help on Wednesday morning at 10:58 local time.

The juvenile's condition was described as "emaciated and malnourished, with open wounds and duct tape around the extremities." "The condition of the juvenile was so severe that they were seen by Santa Clara-Ivins EMS and transported to a local area hospital," the press release stated.



“Information was obtained by police that other juveniles in similar condition may be in a nearby home. Officers arrived at the home and searched the residence, locating another juvenile in a similar physical condition of malnourishment. They were also transported by EMS for hospital treatment,” it added.



The police said that “evidence consistent with the markings found on the juvenile” was located in the home.

Four minor children sent to the care

The release stated that when the officers reached the home they found another juvenile in similar condition, who was taken to a nearby hospital for adequate treatment. Meanwhile, four minors were sent into the care of the Department of Child and Family Services after they were discovered in the search of the house.

Hildebrandt and Franke were also arrested in connection with an incident of child abuse, stated the release. As per the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the two are still in custody.



Franke is famous for propagating a strict parenting style on the channel. The YouTuber had stopped uploading the footage from January 2022. Earlier this year, it was taken down. While speaking about why she left YouTube, she said that she did not upload videos because she was unwilling to 'save her kids'.



She stated that her children were 'being hurt' by the constant 'advice' that was being sent to them from their immense following. “I don't care what the world's opinion is, this is the truth and this is where I stand,” she added.

