YouTube tests new Android hum-to-search song in 3 seconds feature

Social media platform YouTube is experimenting with its latest feature that allows its users to search for songs by humming or recording them for three seconds or more. Although the feature is limited to some selected users, the “song search” option can be accessed through YouTube’s voice “search option.”

After the song is identified, the app will display the official music content, user-generated videos and Shorts of your desired music on your mobile screen.

The feature is similar to Google Search’s “Hum to Search” option, released in 2020, but YouTube’s version is a bit faster as it brings you the results in seconds. It is to be noted that YouTube’s app uses the same technology as Google’s. In a report by TechCrunch, Google confirmed the news publications saying that the technology is the same, only the time duration is different. While Google’s hum software takes 15 seconds to recognise the song, YouTube’s just needs three seconds.

The testing is available on the Android devices only. The feature is accessible to a limited group of users. The platform possesses a significantly more extensive collection of authorised and user-created materials.

Previously, YouTube implemented updates to enhance user experience and prioritised users' preferences by making changes to YouTube Music. As a part of it, the recent update has been introduced and features a slight redesign of the music app.

According to 9to5Google, YouTube’s music app has undergone a minor modification that navigates people through the app to skip tracks and cast music to Chromecast-enabled devices.

It's just not YouTube and Google there are several music recognition apps like SoundHound and MusixMatch which identify humming or singing the tune, but aren’t very popular.

