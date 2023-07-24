US: Woman claiming to be winner of $1 billion Powerball Jackpot is a fraud, reveals store owner's family

After 38 consecutive winless Jackpot nights, it was believed that Powerball had finally found its winner. Unfortunately, the woman who claimed to be the lucky winner of the $1 billion jackpot turned out to be a "fraud," seeking attention on television, the family of the store owner told Daily Mail.

This happened after a local news channel KTLA shared a video of a woman walking into Las Palmitas Mini Mart claiming to be the winner and went viral. The alleged Powerball winner was shown sobbing and struggling to speak through tears about the life-changing sum.

When asked whether she is the Powerball winner, the woman replied 'yes' before running down the street while being chased by cameras. She was heard saying "I need to find him" and then climbed into a dark BMW.

However, Sarai Palacios, the granddaughter of the bodega owner later told the Daily Mail that the woman hasn't won anything and the real winner is yet to come forward.

"She didn't win – I'm not sure why she did that. I guess she just wanted to be on TV. We don't know who the winner is yet. They still haven't come forward."

The winning numbers for the Wednesday's (July 19) Powerball Jackpot, the third largest prize in the game's history were 7, 13, 10, 24, 11 and the red Powerball 24. The winner will have a choice between taking the full $ 1 billion paid out in yearly increments for 29 years, or a $ 558.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The giant win of $1 billion also means that the Palacios family is now in line for $1 million, which Sarai's grandfather has already decided to spend on vacation and college funds.

The Powerball officials said that the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

There have been no major jackpot winners worth billion since November last year. A Pasadena man named Edwin Castro,31, won an even bigger $2.04 billion. He opted for a lump sum payment of $997.6 million.

(With inputs from agencies)

