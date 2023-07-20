Winning numbers for Powerball Jackpot prize worth $1 billion drawn. Details inside

The winning numbers of Wednesday's (July 19) Powerball jackpot worth $1 billion, ranked as the third largest jackpot prize in the game's history have been drawn.

The numbers drawn for the third-largest prize in the game's history were white balls 7, 13, 10, 24, 11 and the red Powerball 24, CNN reported.

The officials said that the winning ticket for the jackpot was sold in California, at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles.

They added if an individual scores the grand jackpot prize, they will have a choice between a prize of $1 billion or $516.8 million before taxes. They added that the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

There were other winners as well after the drawing.

Previously, five tickets sold in Connecticut, Florida, Pennsylvania and New York matched all five white ball numbers and won a cash prize of $1 million in Monday's (July 17) drawing.

There had been 38 consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner since April 19 this year, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five numbers and the Power Play to win a grand prize of $252.6 million. Until now, three people have won $2 million after matching all five numbers and the Power Play.

Here's how you can participate in Powerball Jackpot

Powerball draws the winning numbers every week on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET. The game is supervised by Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL).

To participate in the Powerball jackpot, one needs to buy tickets from a retail store authorised to participate in the United States or online through the state lottery agency in some US states. Players can also add the Power Play feature for an additional $1. After purchasing a ticket, one needs to choose numbers between 1 and 69 and another number between 1 and 26. The officials then announce numbers from two separate drums, one containing the five white balls and the other holding the red balls.

To claim a win, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

(With inputs from agencies)



