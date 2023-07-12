Powerball jackpot surges to $725 million after Monday's drawing; Check details for next date & more

After no big winners on the 35th consecutive night (Monday, July 12), the Powerball jackpot cash prize surged to $725 million. The massive cash prize ranks as the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot in history. There were no jackpot winners in last night's #Powerball drawing, which means Wednesday's jackpot is a HUGE $725,000,000!



👉https://t.co/qjO1n13m9u pic.twitter.com/lVUCFZ8G16 — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) July 11, 2023 × The numbers drawn in Monday's Powerball game were 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and red Powerball 13. According to officials, the winner will have an estimated $366.2 million lump-sum cash value before taxes.

However, there were still winners after the drawing. According to CNN, two tickets were sold in California and Lowa, which matched all five white balls. The California ticket won a $1 million cash prize, while the Lowa ticket won $2 million, including the Power Play Feature.

Additionally, Powerball stated that in total 28 tickets won cash prizes worth $50,000 and 12 tickets won $100,000.

The last time a lottery player matched all white balls and the red ball was back on 19 April 2023 in Ohio, where the winner earned a cash prize of $252.6 million.

The largest-ever Powerball cash prize won was on 7 November 2022 worth $2.04 billion. Here's a list of the five largest Powerball jackpots won in history: 7 November 2022: $2.04 billion

13 January 2016: $1.586 million

27 March 2019: $768.4 million

23 August 2017: $758.7 million

6 February 2023: $754.million

What is Powerball & when is the next jackpot drawing?

Powerball is an extensive lottery-based game played, across 45 states in the United States. The game is supervised by Mutli-State Lottery Association (MUSL).

The Powerball jackpot drawing occurs on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday every week at 10:59 PM ET. The next Powerball jackpot drawing is on July 12, Wednesday.

How to participate in Powerball jackpot drawing?

To participate in the Powerball jackpot drawing, one needs to choose five numbers between 1 and 69 and another number between 1 and 26.

The Powerball officials during drawing, announce numbers from two separate drums. The first drum contains the five white balls, while the second holds the red Powerball.

To claim a win, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The jackpot generally begins at $20 million and increases until someone claims it. When no one grabs the prize, it carries over to the subsequent drawing.

