US: Woman accused of poisoning husband with fentanyl refused bail before trial

Police arrested Kouri Richins, 33, in May for the aggravated murder of her husband, Eric Richins, 39. Authorities have also charged her with multiple counts of drug possession. According to the probable cause statement in the charging document, cops found Eric dead at the foot of their bed in 2022.

Kouri, a mother of three, has authored a children's book on the grief she encountered after her husband's death. She also appeared on Good Things Utah segment on Salt Lake City ABC affiliate KTVX to promote her book, ABC News reported. During the show, she mentioned that her husband of nine years passed away unexpectedly, and his death shocked the family.

There were three witnesses at the detention hearing. The first witness was the case's lead detective, Jeff O'Driscoll. He answered questions from the defence and prosecutors. Moreover, a digital and financial forensics investigator testified at the court hearing on Monday.

According to reports, Kouri Richins became teary as the lead detective described the scene of her husband's death. O'Driscoll mentioned that Kouri said to have attempted CPR on her husband. However, the emergency medical technician informed O'Driscoll that Eric Richins began foaming at the mouth when the medical team attempted CPR, a sign no one else tried reviving him before.

Eric's sister, Amy Richins, said, "He was a family man who loved fully, laughed loudly, lived life with reckless abadon." She gave a victim impact statement at the hearing. She pleaded with the judge not to let Kouri Richins out on bail. The judge agreed and said, "the circumstances of the case weigh soundly against pretrial release."

Kouri's attorneys argued that she should be eligible for bail because there was "no substantial evidence supporting the charges." Prosecutors alleged that Kouri Richins poisoned Erin with a lethal dose of fentanyl on 3 March 2022. According to the charging document, the level of fentanyl in Eric's body was five-time the regular dosage. The autopsy determined that it was illicit fentanyl, not medical grade, which Eric ingested orally.

After the reports, detectives obtained a search warrant for their residence. Investigation revealed several conversations between Kouri and her acquaintance, who had various drug counts. The acquaintance told the police they sold fentanyl pills to Kouri six days before her husband's death.

(With inputs from agencies)