US: Missing pregnant teenager found dead in car day before her induction

The pregnant Texas teenager who had been incommunicado since last Friday (Dec 22) was found dead by police on Tuesday (Dec 26) just days ahead of her scheduled induction. 18-year-old Savanah Nicole Soto was found dead alongside her boyfriend Matthew Guerra, 22, in the latter’s car at Medical Apartments in San Antonio, according to Police Chief Bill McManus.

Police are investigating this case as a “possible murder.” “What we’re looking at right now is a very, very perplexing crime scene … Detectives right now are looking at this as a possible murder,” McManus said at a press conference.

“We believe that is the missing woman and her boyfriend but we can’t confirm that right now officially until the medical examiner takes a look at the bodies and makes that determination as to their identity,” he stated.

Police did not inform whether Soto’s fully-developed foetus survived and how the couple died.

According to the New York Post, a family member first discovered the car Tuesday evening and found the two dead bodies inside.

The police chief said the dead bodies might have been lying there for three to four days.

Earlier on Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation had issued a CLEAR alert for Soto, which reflected that the teenager’s life could be in danger.

Since Soto’s boyfriend also vanished along with her, the pregnant teenager’s family initially suspected Guerra to be behind her disappearance and accused him of being “abusive” towards the would-be mother.

"I won't allow you to be one of those statistics of what happens when u have an abusive boyfriend," Soto's sister-in-law wrote on Facebook alongside several photos of her.

“I won’t allow this to be your story. this isn’t where this ends. your baby is supposed to be ur [sic] beginning mama. your realization to leave for the safety of you and your baby boy. come home vanah just find your way home,” the relative added.