US man retains Guinness world record by eating 34,000 Big Macs in lifetime

Wisconsin’s Don Gorske defied expectations by reaching his 70s despite his threatening habit of consuming Big Mac hamburgers daily for over five decades. By reducing his Big Mac intake from nine to two per day, omitting fries, and incorporating a daily six-mile walk into his routine, Gorske not only achieved septuagenarian status but also prolonged his Guinness world record for the highest number of Big Macs eaten in a lifetime, surpassing a whopping 34,000.

For Gorske, McDonald's and its signature Big Macs have been integral to his identity, despite widespread health concerns associated with regular fast-food consumption, including weight gain and heart disease due to the high calorie, sodium, sugar, and fat content.

How did it start?

His fondness for Big Macs began in 1972, with Gorske meticulously documenting each one he consumed since then, retaining receipts and burger containers as evidence. Despite his mother's initial attempts to curb his obsession by imposing a rule of one non-Big Mac meal per day, Gorske's dedication never wavered, eventually prompting his mother to give up in 1981.

Formerly a daily consumer of up to nine Big Macs, Gorske now eats McDonald's twice weekly, purchasing multiple Big Macs to microwave at home for later consumption. While he occasionally consumes snacks like ice cream, fruit bars, or potato chips, his loyalty to Big Macs remains steadfast.

Despite facing teasing from inmates during his tenure as a prison guard, Gorske's colleagues supported his habit. His wife, Mary, has also been understanding, accepting his weird lifestyle without complaint.

How Gorske remains fit?

Gorske maintains his physical fitness by skipping breakfast, abstaining from side servings with his Big Macs, and maintaining a daily six-mile walk routine. His dedication earned him the Guinness world record title in 1999, which he has continued to uphold, reaching over 34,000 Big Macs by consuming 728 in 2023 alone.

Gorske shows no signs of slowing down his Big Mac consumption, asserting his intention to continue enjoying his favourite food indefinitely.