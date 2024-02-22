Believe it or not, eating idli is causing damage to biodiversity, says study

A recent study conducted by scientists has shed light on the biodiversity footprints of various popular dishes worldwide. Analysing 151 dishes, they identified Indian staples like idli, chana masala, rajma, and chicken jalfrezi (stir-fried chicken, marinated in Indian spices) among those causing significant damage to biodiversity.

Contrary to expectations, vegan and vegetarian dishes, including those with rice and legumes, also exhibited high biodiversity footprints. This finding came as a surprise, especially in the case of India, where dishes featuring these ingredients are prevalent.

The researchers, led by Luis Roman Carrasco from the National University of Singapore, assigned biodiversity footprint scores to each dish. These scores were based on the likely impact of ingredients on the species richness and range of wildlife in the croplands used for cultivation.

Implications for food choices and environmental consciousness

While taste, price, and health often dictate food choices, understanding the biodiversity impact of dishes could guide environmentally conscious individuals in making more sustainable food decisions. Such awareness could potentially mitigate the negative effects of food consumption on biodiversity.

The study comes amid growing concerns about biodiversity loss driven by habitat destruction caused by agricultural expansion. Food consumption, accounting for a significant portion of household environmental impact, plays a crucial role in exacerbating this issue.

The biodiversity footprint indicates the extent to which a dish contributes to species depletion. Non-vegetarian dishes, particularly those involving livestock rearing, have long been associated with substantial environmental impacts. However, the study also highlights the significant biodiversity footprints of rice and legume-based dishes, likely due to land conversion for agriculture.

India, a major producer of legumes and rice, faces the challenge of balancing agricultural expansion with biodiversity conservation. Despite the high biodiversity footprints of some traditional dishes, India's large vegetarian population has helped mitigate biodiversity loss to some extent.

“The large impacts of legumes and rice in India was a surprise, but when you think about it, it makes sense,” Luis Roman Carrasco, associate professor of biological sciences at the National University of Singapore who led the study, told The Telegraph.