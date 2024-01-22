US man receives miraculous double lung transplant after heavy vaping, overcomes 1% survival odds

A 22-year-old man from North Dakota, Jackson Allard, faced a dire situation after years of heavy vaping, leading to a life-threatening health crisis. Admitted to a clinic in October with stomach aches and low oxygen levels, he was diagnosed with Influenza 4 and double pneumonia. His deteriorating condition prompted a transfer to the University of Minnesota, where he was put on life support due to plummeting oxygen levels, as reported by the New York Post.

Jackson Allard's grandmother, Doreen Hurlbur, told NYP the severity of his condition, attributing his health struggles to vaping.

Despite being informed of a mere one per cent chance of survival by doctors, the family remained resolute in giving him every opportunity to fight. Hurlbur stressed the family's determination not to halt any procedures, emphasizing their commitment to supporting his fight for life.

Vaping addiction and warnings

According to Hurlbur, her grandson was a heavy vaper who disregarded repeated warnings to quit. Despite being urged to stop vaping due to its potential dangers surpassing traditional smoking, Allard insisted that vaping was "better than cigarettes."

The family's emotional ordeal included witnessing Allard's heart stop beating at one point, raising concerns about the impact of vaping on his health.

Also watch | Australia bans import of all disposable vapes from January 2024 Miraculous double lung transplant and recovery

Jackson Allard underwent a groundbreaking double lung transplant on January 1, defying the grim odds against his survival. While he is expected to undergo regular checkups for the next six months, he faces a life-altering reality. Prohibited from smoking or drinking ever again, Allard's journey to recovery includes the need for another transplant in the future.