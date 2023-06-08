US House of Representatives launches probe into whistleblower claims of government's UFO cover-up

The United States House of Representatives is planning to conduct an investigation into allegations that the US government is harbouring unidentified flying objects (UFOs). This comes as recently, David Grusch, a former intelligence official turned whistleblower, claimed that the US has "intact and partially intact" alien vehicles. The whistleblower claimed that the US government is hiding the truth about these alien vehicles from Congress and the people.

As per a report by The Guardian, James Comer, the Republican chair of the House oversight committee, announced that a hearing will be held to examine these claims. When will the hearing take place, who will lead the investigation? The exact timing of the hearing has not been determined yet, but it is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Republican members of Congress, Tim Burchett and Anna Paulina Luna, will lead the oversight committee investigation, reports The Guardian.

"Congressman Burchett’s office is working through logistics, including a witness list of the most credible witnesses and sources who would be able to speak openly at an unclassified hearing," stated a spokesperson. Why was there a need for an oversight committee to look into the US government's work related to UFOs? In a statement, Austin Hacker, a spokesperson for the committee, said that the oversight committee's interest in the subject stems from the recent claims made by a whistleblower and other reports on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) or UFOs.

"In addition to recent claims by a whistleblower, reports continue to surface regarding unidentified aerial phenomena. The House oversight committee is following these UAP reports and is in the early stages of planning a hearing."

"Americans, who continue to fund this federal government work, expect transparency and meaningful oversight from Congress," he added. What does the investigation hope to accomplish? The upcoming hearing by the House oversight committee seeks to shed light on the claims made by Grusch and delve into the broader issue of UAPs. Whistleblower David Grusch's claims about the government and UFOs Grusch, who worked in US intelligence for 14 years and analysed unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP) — the official name for UFOs, claimed that the US government has been collecting UFOs for decades. Talking to Debrief, he alleged that the information about these alien vehicles has been withheld from Congress.

As per the report by journalists Leslie Kean and Ralph Blumenthal — who were behind exposing the existence of a secret Pentagon program that investigated UFOs — Grusch said that the non-human vehicles in government possession "includes intact and partially intact vehicles."

"We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities."

He claimed that after analysing these vehicles, he concluded that the material was "of exotic origin" belonging to "non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin."

Gursch's claims were backed by Jonathan Grey, a current US intelligence official at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (Nasic).

"The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone," he said.

"Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us."

(With inputs from agencies)

