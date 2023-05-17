Ex-US Air Force captain reveals aliens assailed nuclear missile base; claims govt hid UFO attack from public

A captain in the United States Air Force has revealed that around half a century ago, a UFO attack allegedly took down weapons on a nuclear missiles base he was working on. Speaking to National Geographic, the Air Force Captain has alleged that the incident was concealed from the public.

Sharing his account of the incident where his nuclear missile base was allegedly "attacked by a UFO," retired US Air Force captain Robert Salas said that the encounter took place over 50 years ago, on March 24, 1967 to be exact.

He claims that the base at that time was holding 10 nuclear missiles.

The guards on duty were reportedly left "frightened," "screaming" and "babbling" after the close encounter.

Speaking to National Geographic for its series on UFOs, Salas claimed that the United States government covered up the incident.

The former Air Force Captain, as per Express UK, was heading up a Malmstrom base in Montana when he and his colleagues saw eight orange-coloured lights over the base.

He recalls, "sometime in the evening hours, I get a call from the main guard upstairs. He tells me that there are strange lights flying upon the facility."

As per Express UK, he spoke of his initial dismissal of the situation, saying, "I kind of dismissed it. I even said: 'You mean like UFOs?' About five minutes later, he calls back, and he is screaming."

The situation became alarming, and that led Salas to believe they were under attack.

"When I hung up the phone, I thought we were under attack. By who or what, I had no idea and we had bells and whistles going off in our control room. We could see the lights going from green to red all across the board, meaning the missiles were inoperable."

He claims that despite a significant portion of the US nuclear arsenal potentially being compromised, no investigation was conducted and that he and his fellow officials were made to sign documents swearing them to secrecy.