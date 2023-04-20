Pentagon: 'No credible evidence' of aliens yet, but tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

The director of the Pentagon's new unidentified flying object (UFO) office said that the United States government is tracking more than 650 potential cases of so-called "unidentified aerial phenomena", but the official also noted that there's no proof of aliens yet.

There are several unproven claims of UFO sightings, but the Pentagon director quashed the buzz over unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) linked to claims of extraterrestrial life, of alien visits.

Sean Kirkpatrick, who is the director of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, told a Senate Armed Services subcommittee on Wednesday that so far, there's "no concrete evidence of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics".

As quoted by US-based media outlets, Kirkpatrick said, "Of those over 650, we've prioritised about half of them to be of anomalous interesting value, and now we have to go through those and go 'How much of those do I have actual data for?'".

Kirkpatrick noted that even so, UAP cases frequently "resolve into reasonably explainable origins" when a plethora of scientific evidence is available.

Kirkpatrick said during the hearing that "I want to underscore today that only a very small percentage of UAP reports display signatures that could reasonably be described as anomalous."

"The majority of unidentified objects reported to AARO demonstrate mundane characteristics of balloons, [uncrewed] aerial systems, clutter, natural phenomena or other readily explainable sources," he added.

Kirkpatrick asked people to submit the evidence if they received any evidence of otherworldly visitation or alternative theories. These claims and evidence must be submitted to peer review in scientific journals.

He further said that AARO is "working very hard" to do the same," Kirkpatrick stated. "That is how science works, not by blog or social media."

